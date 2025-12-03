Leases   ·   Office Leases

Fintech Firm Arch Moves to 74K-SF Office at One Seaport Plaza

By December 3, 2025 1:25 pm
reprints
Jonathan Resnick. Rendering of the lobby at One Seaport Plaza.
Jonathan Resnick. Rendering of the lobby at One Seaport Plaza. PHOTO: Courtesy Jack Resnick & Sons; RENDERING: Courtesy Jack Resnick & Sons

Fintech firm Arch is one of two new tenants at Jack Resnick & SonsOne Seaport Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Arch, which provides a digital platform for the alternative investment industry, has signed a lease for 73,581 square feet on the entire 30th and 31st floors of the 35-story office tower, which has an alternate address of 199 Water Street, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Nonprofit Fortune Society Expands to 91K SF at LIC Headquarters

The deal represents a relocation for Arch, which will leave its current offices at 111 East 18th Street two blocks south of Gramercy Park for its new Financial District building in January 2026.

Meanwhile, law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, which specializes in legal areas such as civil rights, consumer protection and employee benefits, signed a 12-year lease for 18,457 square feet on part of the building’s 21st floor, according to the landlord.

The law firm, which has eight locations across the U.S., will move its New York City offices from 88 Pine Street to One Seaport Plaza — a distance of three blocks — during the second quarter of 2026.

“Leasing continues to accelerate throughout our portfolio and citywide, a clear signal of New York City’s renewed strength in the office sector,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “Our success at One Seaport Plaza demonstrates both the high quality of the asset and its management, as well as the continued draw of Lower Manhattan.”

The length of Arch’s lease was unclear. Asking rent for both deals was around $60 per square foot.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Evan Algier, Eric Hazen, Steven Langton and Michael Montesi brokered the deal for Arch, while Transwestern Real Estate’s Chase Gordon represented Cohen Milstein. Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house by Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport, as well as by C&W’s John Cefaly, Ethan Silverstein, Stephen Bellwood and Rachel Rosenfeld.

C&W declined to comment, while spokespeople for Arch and Cohen Milstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other office tenants at the 1.1 million-square-foot One Seaport Plaza include Seneca Insurance, Seaport Entertainment Group, law firm Foster Garvey, Allied World Insurance, WeWork, and financial firms Forte Capital Group and Accounting & Compliance International.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

199 Water Street, Adam Rappaport, Brett Greenberg, Chase Gordon, Eric Hazen, Ethan Silverstein, Evan Algier, John Cefaly, Jonathan Resnick, Michael Montesi, One Seaport Plaza, Rachel Rosenfeld, Stephen Bellwood, Steven Langton, Arch, Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, Cushman & Wakefield, Jack Resnick & Sons, Transwestern Real Estate Services
Carri Lyon of Cushman & Wakefield. 29-76 Northern Boulevard in Queens.
Office · Leases
New York City

Nonprofit Fortune Society Expands to 91K SF at LIC Headquarters

By Isabelle Durso
Aylin Gucalp (top) and Cassie Durand of CBRE. An interior of the "Social Spa" at 201 East 86th Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Bathhouse and Wellness Brand Othership Signs 14K-SF Lease in Upper East Side

By Mark Hallum
BXP's Hilary Spann and 399 Park Avenue.
Office · Leases
New York City

Millennium Management Renews 438K SF at 399 Park Avenue

By Larry Getlen