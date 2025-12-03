Fintech Firm Arch Moves to 74K-SF Office at One Seaport Plaza

Fintech firm Arch is one of two new tenants at Jack Resnick & Sons’ One Seaport Plaza in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Arch, which provides a digital platform for the alternative investment industry, has signed a lease for 73,581 square feet on the entire 30th and 31st floors of the 35-story office tower, which has an alternate address of 199 Water Street, according to the landlord.

The deal represents a relocation for Arch, which will leave its current offices at 111 East 18th Street two blocks south of Gramercy Park for its new Financial District building in January 2026.

Meanwhile, law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, which specializes in legal areas such as civil rights, consumer protection and employee benefits, signed a 12-year lease for 18,457 square feet on part of the building’s 21st floor, according to the landlord.

The law firm, which has eight locations across the U.S., will move its New York City offices from 88 Pine Street to One Seaport Plaza — a distance of three blocks — during the second quarter of 2026.

“Leasing continues to accelerate throughout our portfolio and citywide, a clear signal of New York City’s renewed strength in the office sector,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “Our success at One Seaport Plaza demonstrates both the high quality of the asset and its management, as well as the continued draw of Lower Manhattan.”

The length of Arch’s lease was unclear. Asking rent for both deals was around $60 per square foot.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Evan Algier, Eric Hazen, Steven Langton and Michael Montesi brokered the deal for Arch, while Transwestern Real Estate’s Chase Gordon represented Cohen Milstein. Jack Resnick & Sons was represented in-house by Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport, as well as by C&W’s John Cefaly, Ethan Silverstein, Stephen Bellwood and Rachel Rosenfeld.

C&W declined to comment, while spokespeople for Arch and Cohen Milstein did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other office tenants at the 1.1 million-square-foot One Seaport Plaza include Seneca Insurance, Seaport Entertainment Group, law firm Foster Garvey, Allied World Insurance, WeWork, and financial firms Forte Capital Group and Accounting & Compliance International.

