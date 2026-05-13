TSCG Promotes Nichole Popovics to President

TSCG, a retail-only commercial real estate brokerage based in Atlanta, has promoted Nichole Popovics to president, the company announced Wednesday.

Popovics, who was previously executive vice president and managing director at TSCG, will succeed Sam Latone. The former president will continue as the firm’s co-CEO alongside David Birnbrey and simultaneously transition into a new position as co-chair.

In her role as president, Popovics will relocate from Tampa to the firm’s headquarters in Atlanta and “serve as the external face and voice of the company,” focusing on business development and recruiting, according to the firm. TSCG currently represents more than 3,000 landlords and over 1,500 retailers in the U.S., including the likes of Starbucks, Whole Foods and Costco.

“Retail real estate is changing faster than at any point in my career: the tenant mix, the formats, the way decisions get made,” Popovics said in a statement. “What excites me about this role is the chance to make sure TSCG is not just keeping pace with that change but helping to shape it. I look forward to working with the TSCG team to deliver exactly that.”

Before joining TSCG in 2021, Popovics was vice president of leasing for Sembler and a senior leasing agent at Regency Centers, among other senior positions, according to her LinkedIn profile. Throughout her career, Popovics has represented tenants, owners, real estate investment trust operations and private development.

“Nichole has spent five years raising the bar for what we thought was possible,” Latone said in a statement. “She sees the industry differently, builds connections nobody else can build, and delivers for clients and teammates alike. We are excited for what’s ahead.”

Popovics, who started in her role as president on Wednesday, serves on the Florida State University Real Estate Board and the ULI Retail Real Estate Product Council. She also co-chaired the ICSC Open Air Centers Conference in Tampa in 2025.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.