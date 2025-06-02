Law Firm Foster Garvey Takes 11K SF at One Seaport Plaza

Law firm Foster Garvey is moving a little farther north in the Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Foster Garvey, which aims to support influential companies, government entities and individuals, has signed a 10-year lease for 11,445 square feet on part of the ninth floor of Jack Resnick & Sons’ One Seaport Plaza, according to the landlord.

The law firm will relocate from its current offices at 100 Wall Street to its new space about four blocks away at the 35-story office tower — which has an alternative address of 199 Water Street — in the fall, Jack Resnick & Sons said.

“We are pleased to welcome Foster Garvey to our expanding tenant roster at 199 Water Street,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “Lower Manhattan is seeing great interest from a wide range of companies, and One Seaport Plaza sits in a vibrant live-work-play community.”

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $58.60 per square foot in May.

Savills’ Nicholas Farmakis and Steve London brokered the deal for the tenant, while Jack Resnick & Sons’ Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport represented the landlord in-house along with Cushman & Wakefield’s John Cefaly, Ethan Silverstein, Stephen Bellwood and Rachel Rosenfeld.

Spokespeople for Foster Garvey, Savills and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the deal comes as Jack Resnick & Sons is set to renovate its 1.1 million-square-foot tower between John and Beekman streets later this year. The renovation will include new oak paneling and a new lounge and seating areas in its two lobbies, the landlord said.

The building near the Seaport waterfront is also home to insurance firm Allied World Insurance, financial services firm BGC Group, coworking firm WeWork, Seaport Entertainment Group, and financial firms Forte Capital Group and Accounting & Compliance International, the latter two of which signed deals at the property in February.

