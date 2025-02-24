Financial Firms Forte Capital, ACI Ink Deals at One Seaport Plaza

Financial firms Forte Capital Group and Accounting & Compliance International (ACI) are moving into Jack Resnick & Sons’ One Seaport Plaza this summer, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the largest deal, Forte, which provides customized financial advising to its clients, signed a 13-year lease for 13,400 square feet on the 21st floor of the 35-story Financial District office tower, which has an alternative address of 199 Water Street, according to the landlord.

Meanwhile, ACI, which is a broker-dealer financial consulting firm, signed an 11-year deal for 6,758 square feet on the ninth floor of the 1.1 million-square-foot office building, Jack Resnick & Sons said.

Both deals represent relocations for the firms, but they both won’t be moving far. Forte will leave its current office half a mile away at 80 Broad Street, while ACI will move about seven blocks from 77 Water Street, Jack Resnick & Sons said.

“We are pleased to welcome Forte and ACI to our esteemed tenant roster at 199 Water Street,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “They, and all of One Seaport Plaza’s tenants, continue to be drawn to Lower Manhattan’s historic and vibrant Seaport District, and the neighborhood’s lifestyle amenities and authentic charm.”

Asking rents in both deals were not provided, but a report from Colliers found office rents in downtown Manhattan averaged $57.32 per square foot in January.

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Aron Schreier and Nick Masi brokered the deal for Forte, while JLL (JLL)’s Rob Wizenberg — who worked for CBRE at the time of the lease signing — represented ACI.

In both deals, Jack Resnick was represented by an in-house leasing team of Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport, as well as C&W’s John Cefaly, Ethan Silverstein, Stephen Bellwood and Rachel Rosenfeld.

Spokespeople for Forte, ACI, C&W and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The deals come before Jack Resnick’s major renovation planned for the building’s lobby on Water Street, in which the landlord will install new oak paneling, artwork, and lounge and seating areas, according to a release.

The building along the Seaport District’s waterfront is also home to insurance firm Allied World Insurance, financial services firm BGC Group, coworking firm WeWork and Seaport Entertainment Group.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.