Seaport Entertainment Group Renews 37K SF at One Seaport Plaza

By August 6, 2025 12:06 pm
199 Water Street and Seaport Entertainment President and CEO Anton Nikodemus.
199 Water Street and Seaport Entertainment President and CEO Anton Nikodemus. PHOTOS: Commercial Observer file; Courtesy Howard Hughes

Seaport Entertainment Group is staying put at its headquarters in Manhattan’s Financial District.

The real estate and entertainment company has signed a 10-year renewal for its 36,985-square-foot office at Jack Resnick & SonsOne Seaport Plaza, which has an alternate address of 199 Water Street, according to a second-quarter report from the Alliance For Downtown New York, a business improvement district.

SEE ALSO: IT Services Firm Cloudflare Takes 34K SF at 1 World Trade Center

Seaport Entertainment moved into the 35-story office tower in 2014. The building overlooks the Seaport District’s Pier 17, which Seaport Entertainment acquired last year when it took over the entire South Street Seaport from Howard Hughes Corporation, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $58.42 per square foot during the second quarter of 2025.

CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe, Gerry Miovski and Brett Shannon brokered the deal for the tenant, while Resnick was represented in-house by Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport and by Cushman & Wakefield’s John Cefaly, Stephen Bellwood, Ethan Silverstein and Rachel Rosenfeld.

Resnick declined to comment, while spokespeople for Seaport Entertainment, CBRE and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the office building between John and Beekman streets include law firm Foster Garvey, insurance firm Allied World Insurance, financial services firm BGC Group and coworking firm WeWork.

Seaport Entertainment, formerly a subsidiary of Howard Hughes, also acquired 478,000 square feet of retail space in the Seaport District as part of the deal last year, including a mixed-use development at 250 Water Street and the Tin Building food hall, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

