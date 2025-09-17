Seneca Insurance Expands to 25K SF at One Seaport Plaza

Seneca Insurance is taking more office space at Jack Resnick & Sons’ One Seaport Plaza, Commercial Observer has learned.

Seneca, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crum & Forster Insurance which provides a range of commercial specialty property and casualty insurance, has signed a five-year renewal and expansion at the Financial District office building, which has an alternative address of 199 Water Street, according to a release from the landlord. Asking rent was $62 per square foot.

As part of the deal, Seneca will relocate from 5,413 square feet on the eighth floor to 8,882 square feet on the 29th floor, the release said. Its new 8,882-square-foot space will join Seneca’s 16,296 square feet of subleased office space, bringing the insurance firm’s total footprint at One Seaport Plaza to 25,178 square feet.

Seneca subleases the 16,296 square feet from Allied World Insurance, Resnick said.

“We are pleased to accommodate Seneca’s growth at One Seaport Plaza,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “Our significant leasing velocity of over 100,000 square feet to date this year is a testament to the tower’s quality and Lower Manhattan’s enduring allure.”

CBRE’s Eddie Sisca and David Opper represented United States Fire Insurance Company — Seneca’s sister company — on behalf of Seneca. The landlord was represented in-house by Brett Greenberg and Adam Rappaport, as well as by Cushman & Wakefield’s John Cefaly, Ethan Silverstein, Stephen Bellwood and Rachel Rosenfeld.

Spokespeople for Seneca, CBRE and C&W did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Seneca, which moved into the 35-story office tower overlooking Pier 17 in 2020, is one of several office tenants at One Seaport Plaza. Others include law firm Foster Garvey, financial firms Forte Capital Group and Accounting & Compliance International, and real estate and entertainment company Seaport Entertainment Group, which renewed its 36,985-square-foot office at the property in August.

News of Seneca’s deal comes after Resnick recently announced plans to renovate the building’s lobby, as well as install a new lounge and seating areas for guests and tenants, according to the release.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.