Office of the Appellate Defender Moves to 16K SF at 42 Broadway

The Office of the Appellate Defender (OAD), one of New York City’s oldest providers of appellate representation, is moving its offices within Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

OAD, a not-for-profit providing free legal representation to poor people convicted of felonies in the city, has signed a long-term lease for 15,542 square feet on the entire 14th floor of Cammeby’s International Group’s 42 Broadway, according to tenant broker Cushman & Wakefield.

The deal represents a relocation and expansion for OAD, which has spent two decades in its roughly 13,000-square-foot office half a mile north at 11 Park Place, according to C&W.

“After 20 years at 11 Park Place, OAD will be expanding into a quality, custom-built space a few blocks south at 42 Broadway,” C&W’s Carri Lyon, who brokered the deal for the tenant along with Jenna Catalon, said in a statement.

“They were drawn to the unique floor plate of the building, as well as the amenities and options for future growth,” Lyon added. “The move reflects OAD’s continued growth and commitment to serving New York City.”

The exact length of the lease and asking rent were not provided, but a report from Newmark found office rents in Lower Manhattan averaged $58.95 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Cammeby’s International was represented in-house by The Lawrence Group’s Brian Siegel and Henri Chalouh.

“OAD’s mission and longstanding commitment to serving New York City are well-matched with the dynamic tenant roster at 42 Broadway,” Siegel said in a statement to CO. “With its blend of historic character and newly upgraded infrastructure, the space offers OAD a prime location to connect with the city and serve their clients. We look forward to supporting their cause by providing a space that fosters growth and community impact.”

A spokesperson for Cammeby’s International did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 1988, OAD helps those convicted of felonies by handling direct appeals, pursuing resentencing or working to overturn wrongful convictions, as well as offering social work and re-entry services, according to its website.

“We’re thrilled to begin this next chapter for the Office of the Appellate Defender in our new home at 42 Broadway,” Caprice R. Jenerson, president and attorney-in-charge at OAD, said in a statement. “This move underscores our long-term commitment to New York City and ensures we can continue providing exceptional representation and advocacy for our clients in a space that supports our team’s collaboration, innovation and growth.”

42 Broadway is a 22-story office building near the intersection of Broadway and Morris Street, a stone’s throw from the Financial District’s Charging Bull statue. Tenants include office suite provider TKO Suites, chiropractor Prestige Health and Wellness, dental practice DDS Group, and cafe Gregorys Coffee.

