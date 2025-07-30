Five Iron Golf Signs 4K-SF Office Lease at 18 East 41st Street

Five Iron Golf is signing an office lease that is par for the course in relation to its retail expansion across the U.S., Commercial Observer has learned.

The golf simulation club signed a lease for 4,000 square feet in the penthouse of the Central Plaza Building at 18 East 41st Street. The space will come with access to a 1,000-square-foot terrace and with an asking rent of $45 per square foot, according to the landlord brokers.

The length of the lease was not disclosed.

The building has been owned by Aby Rosen and Michael Fuchs’s RFR Holding since 1998, according to property records.

“The Central Plaza Building offers an exceptional location with proximity to transportation, which makes it a great choice for a firm with a national presence,” Resolution Real Estate’s John Thompson, who negotiated on behalf of the landlord alongside Justin Gentile, said in a statement. “Resolution, on behalf of ownership, made sure the largely built-out space met the needs of the tenant so that it would be move-in ready.”

Alex Redlus and Kirill Azovtsev of Savills handled the deal for the tenant.

“The combination of built-out, efficient office space and a rare private terrace in the heart of Midtown made 18 East 41st Street an ideal match,” Azovtsev said in a statement. “The ownership and Resolution team were collaborative throughout the process, allowing us to meet the client’s timeline and specific requirements seamlessly.”

Five Iron Golf has seven locations in New York City — including a 30,000-square-foot lease for a location just blocks away from its new offices at H.J. Kalikow & Company’s 101 Park Avenue, signed in 2022 — and dozens more across the nation.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.