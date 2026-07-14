Italian restaurant operator Barolo Restaurant Group plans to open its third New York City restaurant, Barolo West, at 250 West 49th Street in Times Square.

The company took 2,500 square feet of space at the newly developed 29-story property in Midtown. The length of the lease was not disclosed, but the asking rent was $210 per square foot, according to broker Meridian Capital Group.

Meridian’s Noam Aziz and Carson Shahrabani represented Barolo and landlord Chess Builders.

“Times Square continues to attract best-in-class restaurant operators, and this space checked every box, with prominent frontage, a flexible layout, and a brand-new building at the center of the Theater District,” Aziz said in a statement. “It was a pleasure working with ownership and the Barolo team to bring this lease across the finish line.”

Barolo Restaurant Group also owns Barbaresco at 843 Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side and Barolo East at 214 East 49th Street in Midtown East.

“Barolo West is a natural next step for a group with a devoted following on the East Side,” Shahrabani said in a statement. “Representing both sides of the transaction allowed our team to move efficiently and structure a lease that worked well for the landlord and the tenant alike. We are confident the restaurant will be a wonderful addition to the West 49th Street corridor.”

Also known as Starline Tower, 250 West 49th Street is a mixed-use building with 138 luxury apartment units. Tenant amenities include a rooftop terrace, a billiard lounge and coworking spaces.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.