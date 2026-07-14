Nonprofit Graham Windham is relocating its headquarters to Riverside Drive.

The century-old nonprofit for children and families signed a five-year lease with the Interchurch Center at 475 Riverside Drive in Upper Manhattan’s Morningside Heights neighborhood. The newly renovated, 9,833-square-foot office will be on the 14th floor of the 19-story building. Asking rent was $29 per square foot.

Graham Windham traces its origins back to the Orphan Asylum Society of the City of New York, founded in 1806 by Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, the wife of Alexander Hamilton, alongside Isabella Graham, Joanna Bethune and Sarah Hoffman. Today, the nonprofit provides an array of services including foster care, adoption services, therapy and family programs.

Graham Windham plans to move its headquarters roughly four blocks south, from 423 West 127th Street, in August.

The Interchurch Center was represented in-house in the negotiations, while Open Impact Real Estate’s Stephen Powers, Alexander Smith and Isabella Marcellino brokered the deal on behalf of Graham Windham.

“Graham Windham wanted a space that reflected its mission while providing employees with a modern, collaborative workplace and access to a community of like-minded organizations,” Smith said in a statement. “The Interchurch Center checked every box, creating an environment where the organization can continue serving New York City’s children and families while becoming part of one of the city’s most established communities of mission-driven nonprofits.”

The Interchurch Center, which opened its doors in 1960, operates a nonprofit-centered office space and community center spanning 600,000 square feet. The historic building, which is currently undergoing upgrades, features conference centers, a cafeteria, a library, an art gallery and a soon-to-be-completed wellness center. Other tenants include Bank Street College of Education, Columbia University and Children’s Health Fund.

“This partnership represents more than a lease, it reflects a shared commitment to impact, service and collaboration,” Robert J. Bolton Jr., executive director and president at the Interchurch Center, said in a statement. “As we continue building the Interchurch Center into a hub where mission-driven organizations can connect, innovate and serve, Graham Windham is a tremendous addition to our community.”

Spokespeople for Graham Windham did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.