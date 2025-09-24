Italian makeup brand Kiko Cosmetics is opening up an office in Manhattan’s Financial District.

Kiko Cosmetics, which creates and sells makeup, skin care and body care products, has signed a five-year lease for approximately 7,000 square feet at Trinity Church NYC’s 107 Greenwich Street, also known as Trinity Commons, according to the landlord.

Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to Bisnow, which first reported the news.

It’s unclear whether the deal represents a new office or a relocation for Kiko Cosmetics, which appears to have a current office address at 21 West 46th Street, according to its website.

JLL’s Valentin Stobetsky brokered the deal for the tenant, while John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher, also from JLL, represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for JLL, Trinity Church and Kiko Cosmetics did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the 26-story office building between Rector and Thames streets include e-commerce platform Swap Commerce, financial technology firm Digital Asset and coworking firm Industrious, which just signed a lease for 24,534 square feet in the building in May.

Completed in 2022 by the Episcopal Church, Trinity Commons has an alternative address of 76 Trinity Place and includes space for offices and community programs. The office property was designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners and Stephen B. Jacobs Group.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.