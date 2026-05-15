A sake brewery and taproom is coming to Gowanus’ Society Brooklyn development.

SakeBrooklyn has leased 6,500 square feet at 500 Degraw Street along the Gowanus Canal. Its new home sits on the northern corner of Society Brooklyn, a new 605,000-square-foot multifamily development made up of two mixed-use towers.

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Cushman & Wakefield’s Patrick O’Rourke represented the towers’ ownership, Kevin Maloney’s Property Markets Group. Igloo’s Adam Joly negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

“Residential density in Gowanus is arriving at scale, and thoughtful retail activations are being planned across the neighborhood to support that growth,” Joly said in a statement. “Concepts like SakeBrooklyn don’t just fill space — they create destinations.”

The asking rent was not disclosed, but CoStar data recently set the area’s average retail asking rents at $70 per square foot, according to a November release from the Brodsky Organization.

The co-founders of SakeBrooklyn, Dutch Fox and Leslie Fox, said in a statement that Gowanus was the right home for their brand.

“We’re creating a space where people can discover sake in a more intuitive way — whether it’s their first time trying it with friends or they’re deepening their appreciation for the craft,” the co-founders said in a statement. “Gowanus felt like the right place to introduce that experience — authentic, creative and community-driven.”

The full-scale brewing operation will include a public-facing taproom where guests can observe the sake-making process.

The brewery’s opening, expected in early 2027, adds to a growing roster of retail locations along the once-maligned Gowanus Canal. The rezoned area has undergone a remarkable facelift in recent years, with the addition of large residential projects and public spaces.

Society Brooklyn includes 517 apartments overlooking the canal, with 75 percent of units listed as market-rate rentals and 25 percent units designated as affordable housing. The ground floor offers retail spaces along Bond, Union and Degraw streets. A public plaza runs along the waterway.

A spokesperson for C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.