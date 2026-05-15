Father-Son Retail Team Michael and Brian Hirschfeld Join Colliers

A father-son team of retail brokers is taking their generational expertise to Colliers’ New York City operations.

Michael Hirschfeld and son Brian Hirschfeld have left JLL to lead the retail services arm of Colliers as vice chair and senior vice president, respectively, according to a Friday announcement from Colliers. Michael will specialize in luxury retail leasing, while Brian will use his national expansion strategy expertise on the road ahead, according to the brokerage.

Their first day at Colliers was Thursday.

“Adding Michael and Brian to our New York office is a significant moment for Colliers in this market,” John Gallagher, executive managing director of New York City and brokerage and market leader at Colliers, said in a statement. “Their deep expertise in luxury and high-street retail, combined with the relationships they’ve built over decades, will immediately strengthen our ability to serve clients in New York and beyond.”

The Hirschfelds have spent considerable time over the past 30 years in the Las Vegas retail market, leasing about 1 million square feet along the Strip, while helping brands with national rollouts, according to Colliers.

“Colliers’ collaborative culture, global platform, and commitment to growth align perfectly with how we serve our clients,” Michael Hirschfeld said in a statement.

JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brian spent almost 10 years at the JLL starting as an associate broker in July 2016. He was later promoted to a senior vice president at JLL in February 2025, following a spell as an independent retail consultant starting in 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Michael, meanwhile, joined JLL in 2013, but has also been a managing partner at Surge Retail International since 2001 and was a managing principal at Urban Retail Real Estate Group from 2001 to 2011, according to his LinkedIn page.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.