Law Firm Baker McKenzie Expands to 122K SF at 10 Bryant Park

Global law firm Baker McKenzie is staying put at its Midtown office tower at 10 Bryant Park and taking more space.

Baker McKenzie, which provides legal, tax and regulatory advisory services to corporations, has signed a deal to renew its existing 105,803-square-foot space at the Property & Building Corporation (PBC)-owned building at 452 Fifth Avenue and expand by another 16,030 square feet, according to landlord broker JLL.

With the new renewal and expansion, the law firm will keep its current six and a half floors at the 30-story office tower — including part of the 14th floor and the entire 15th through 20th floors — and expand onto the entire top 30th floor, JLL said. In total, the law firm will have a footprint of 121,833 square feet following the new deal.

The length of the deal was unclear, but the asking rent was $165 per square foot, according to a source close to the deal.

“We are honored that Baker McKenzie has chosen to expand its presence and build its future with a long-term lease at 10 Bryant,” PBC-U.S. CEO Eli Elefant said in a statement. “The property stands as one of the best-located and most thoughtfully amenitized office destinations in Manhattan.”

Savills’ David Goldstein and John Mambrino brokered the deal for Baker McKenzie, while JLL’s Paul Glickman, Ben Bass, Kristen Morgan and Kate Roush represented the landlord.

“The property’s ideal location, direct access to Bryant Park and proximity to the city’s mass transit hubs position it as a leading choice for tenants who require a best-in-class workplace,” Glickman said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Real Deal first reported news of the deal.

Baker McKenzie moved into the 865,000-square-foot 10 Bryant Park in 2011, initially occupying 105,803 square feet. The law firm had the same square footage at the property in 2023, when it anchored the building along with bank HSBC, which had 477,911 square feet, according to filings on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange at the time. HSBC anchored the property until May 2024, when it left for Tishman Speyer’s The Spiral in Hudson Yards.

“Our firm has had extraordinary success in this property, and it is the ideal location for our continued growth in the New York City market,” Scott Brandman, managing partner of Baker McKenzie’s New York office, said in a statement. “The building offers a premier environment in the heart of Midtown that enables our attorneys to collaborate effectively and deliver high-quality service to our clients.”

Another recent office lease at 10 Bryant Park was Amazon’s major 330,000-square-foot deal in April 2025 to take over HSBC’s former space, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Other tenants at the property include pharmaceutical giant Novartis in 15,865 square feet, investment firm Generate Capital in 32,400 square feet, investment firm Brighton Park Capital in 16,428 square feet, asset manager Tilden Park Capital in 16,140 square feet, and private equity firm 17Capital in 16,300 square feet.

In June 2025, lifestyle brand Life Time also took 52,000 square feet for a new health and wellness club on four floors of the building, CO first reported at the time.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.