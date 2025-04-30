Swap Commerce Signs 6K-SF Lease at 107 Greenwich Street

Swap Commerce is hitting the Financial District with a 6,000-square-foot lease.

The e-commerce platform signed a three-year deal at Trinity Church Wall Street’s 107 Greenwich Street, also known as Trinity Commons, Bisnow reported. Asking rent in the building was $80 per square foot as recently as the end of March.

Swap will be moving to the 21st floor of the 27-story mixed-use tower for its first New York City office, according to Bisnow.

John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher of JLL (JLL), which manages the building, represented the landlord while Cresa’s Michael McKenna handled the negotiations for Swap.

“[107 Greenwich] is a trophy Class A boutique building, highly amenitized, yet not overwhelming in scale with a uniquely strong ownership, which is more important than ever,” McKenna said. “The building itself is a striking, yet understated design, and the actual premises buildout is perfect for the modern space user — and quite like the offices in Europe.”

Swap was founded in 2022, aiming to give direct-to-consumer brands a single spot to manage logistics, and raised a $40 million Series B round last month, Business Insider reported.

Trinity Commons has an alternative address of 76 Trinity Place and was completed in 2022 by the famous episcopal church. It includes a mix of offices and space for community programs as well as operations for the parish.

Financial technology firm Digital Asset signed a 10-year lease for 12,000 square feet in March, media startup Puck took 10,108 square feet in May 2024 and AI-driven auto loan service Lendbuzz signed a 5,084-square-foot deal in January 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.