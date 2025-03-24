Financial technology firm Digital Asset is moving just a few blocks south in the Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

Digital Asset, which creates software for digital asset management and financial markets, has signed a 10-year lease for 12,000 square feet on the entire 17th floor of Trinity Church Wall Street’s 107 Greenwich Street, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $80 per square foot.

The 27-story mixed-use tower, called Trinity Commons, was completed in 2022 and has an alternative address of 76 Trinity Place. It is used for offices, community programs and the episcopal church’s operations, according to the building’s website.

Digital Asset will leave its current 19,000-square-foot office about four blocks away at Silverstein Properties’ 4 World Trade Center for its smaller digs at Trinity Commons, the source said.

Savills’ Kirill Azovtsev, Slava Vaynberg and James Wenk brokered the deal for the tenant, while Trinity was represented in-house by Matthew Fox along with JLL (JLL)’s Andrew Coe, John Wheeler and Margaux Kelleher.

Savills, Trinity and Digital Asset declined to comment, while a spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Digital Asset, which also has offices in London, Budapest and Sydney, will join other tenants at Trinity Commons including media startup Puck, auto loan service Lendbuzz and U.K.-based fintech firm Revolut.

