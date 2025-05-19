Industrious Inks 24K-SF Lease at 107 Greenwich Street

Coworking firm Industrious has signed a 24,534-square-foot lease at 107 Greenwich Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company, which provides flexible workplaces worldwide, has signed a “long-term agreement” with owner Trinity Church Wall Street to open a location in the Financial District building, according to landlord broker JLL.

The asking rent was not disclosed, though CO previously reported an asking rent of $80 per square foot at 107 Greenwich Street, which has an alternative address of 76 Trinity Place.

JLL’s John Wheeler, Andrew Coe and Margaux Kelleher brokered the deal on behalf of the landlord. Industrious was represented by Cushman & Wakefield’s Justin Halpern, Edward Wartels and Benjamin Bouganim.

“We continue to see tenants shift their focus from larger buildings to more boutique assets where they can occupy full floors,” Coe said in a statement. “107 Greenwich Street is ideally positioned for small and midsized office tenants seeking a premium amenity package, financially secure ownership, the prestige of a standalone identity, enhanced tenant branding opportunities, and a sophisticated work environment that supports employee satisfaction and productivity.”

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Industrious operates more than 200 coworking spaces in more than 65 cities around the country and was fully acquired in January by brokerage CBRE for about $400 million in a deal that valued Industrious at $800 million.

Other tenants of the 27-story, mixed-use tower known as Trinity Commons include the fintech firm Digital Asset, e-commerce platform Swap Commerce and digital media company Puck.

