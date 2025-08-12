Pure Barre to Open at Tishman Speyer’s 11 Hoyt in Downtown Brooklyn

Pure Barre, a barre fitness franchise owned by Xponential Fitness, will open a new studio in Downtown Brooklyn by the end of this year, Commercial Observer has learned.

Pure Barre, which offers full-body workout classes combining elements of yoga, Pilates and ballet, has signed a 10-year lease for 1,517 square feet at the base of Tishman Speyer’s newly completed luxury condominium tower at 11 Hoyt Street, according to the landlord.

The fitness chain’s new studio at the 481-unit residential tower — which is called 11 Hoyt and spans a full city block between Hoyt Street and Elm Place — is set to open during the fourth quarter of this year, Tishman Speyer said.

“We are pleased to welcome Pure Barre to the curated roster of neighborhood amenities we have assembled at 11 Hoyt,” Reed Zukerman, senior director of retail leasing at Tishman Speyer, said in a statement.

“From its striking façade and stylish interior to its activated streetscape, we have designed and programmed 11 Hoyt to stand out and enhance the vibrant Downtown Brooklyn neighborhood that surrounds it,” Zukerman added.

The asking rent in the deal was unclear, but a report from the Real Estate Board of New York found that retail rents in Downtown Brooklyn averaged $175 per square foot in 2024.

Ripco Real Estate’s Peter Yoon brokered the deal for the tenant, while Tishman Speyer was represented in-house by Zukerman. Spokespeople for Ripco and Xponential Fitness did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pure Barre will join several other retail tenants at the base of Tishman Speyer’s 57-story 11 Hoyt, including indoor golfing experience Golfzon Social in 18,000 square feet, bilingual French day care center Petits Poussins in 3,151 square feet and fitness studio Solidcore in 2,100 square feet. Two retail spaces at 11 Hoyt are still available to lease.

Completed in 2020, the residential tower’s 481 condo units — which range from studios to four-bedrooms — are completely sold out, Tishman Speyer said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.