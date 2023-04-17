Virtual Driving Range Golfzon Opening 18K-SF Downtown Brooklyn Outpost

Golfzon Social scored a birdie on a new lease for a virtual driving range at 11 Hoyt Street in Downtown Brooklyn.

The indoor golfing experience — which counts golf club hospitality services provider Troon as a minority investor — signed a 10-year lease for 18,000 square feet of the Tishman Speyer-owned building for its first New York City location, the New York Post first reported.

The landlord declined to provide the asking rent for the ground-floor and lower-level spaces that Golfzon will occupy in the 57-story residential tower. Average retail asking rents in Downtown Brooklyn were about $205 per square foot in the summer of 2022, according to the Real Estate Board of New York.

“Golfzon Social’s unique blend of an innovative golfing experience and dynamic social environment will make for a one-of-a-kind amenity for 11 Hoyt residents and a vibrant new destination for the surrounding community,” Erik Rose, head of residential development at Tishman Speyer, said in a statement.

Tishman Speyer used in-house representation while Don Cafero of JLL brokered the deal on behalf of the tenant. JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Golfzon’s golf simulation is used in thousands of spots in South Korea. The brand opened its first U.S. outposts earlier this year in Scarsdale and West Nyack, N.Y.

The golf simulation brand plans to open its Brooklyn outpost in the fall 2023. The finished site will consist of 16 bays powered by a simulator program known as TwoVision and will offer food and beverage services.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.