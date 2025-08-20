Private Investment Firm Haven Capital Takes 5K SF at 825 Third Avenue

New York-based private investment firm Haven Capital Partners is moving a little farther north in Midtown East.

Haven Capital, which provides flexible capital to businesses in the education, healthcare and tech services industries, has signed a seven-year lease for 5,163 square feet on the 35th floor of The Durst Organization’s 825 Third Avenue, according to the landlord. Asking rent was $98 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation for Haven Capital, which previously had its offices about eight blocks south at Tishman Speyer’s 666 Third Avenue, according to its website.

“Growing firms are looking for a modern, sustainable workplace, and convenient amenities that act as an extension of their office to help attract and retain top talent,” Jody Durst, president at Durst, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Haven Capital Partners to 825 Third Avenue.”

Avison Young’s Peter Johnson brokered the deal for the tenant, while Durst was represented in-house by Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Bailey Caliban and Sayo Kamara.

Spokespeople for Haven Capital and Avison Young did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News of the deal comes after Durst recently completed a $150 million renovation of the 40-story 825 Third Avenue, including new tenant amenity spaces, 4,000 square feet of public open space and an updated lobby.

Other office tenants of the building on the corner of East 50th Street and Third Avenue include financial services provider Edward Jones, Allied Irish Banks, real estate investment trust Macerich, flexible workspace provider Stark Office Suites and private equity firm Siris Capital Group.

Meanwhile, retail tenants at the base of the building include Bespoke Physical Therapy and Italian restaurant Rosemary’s, which opened in 2023.

