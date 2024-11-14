Edward Jones Inks 8K-SF Lease at Durst’s 825 Third Avenue

Financial services provider Edward Jones is expanding its presence in New York City, having signed a 10-year, 8,000-square-foot lease on the 25th floor of The Durst Organization’s 825 Third Avenue office tower in Midtown.

More than 10 of Edward Jones’ financial advisers will move to the new location in 2025. Asking rents for the tower floors of 825 Third Avenue are in the low to mid-$90s per square foot.

The Durst Organization was represented in-house by brokers Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Sayo Kamara and Bailey Caliban.

“Office leasing has accelerated at 825 Third Avenue, solidifying the tower’s position as a premier corporate destination,” Jody Durst, president of The Durst Organization, said via email. “We are pleased to welcome Edward Jones to 825 Third Avenue.”

Edward Jones was represented by Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) brokers Stephen Riker and Bryan Boisi. Cushman & Wakefield declined to comment.

“The expanded New York City location is expected to open in 2025,” an Edward Jones spokesperson told Commercial Observer via email. “We’re still finalizing details but are excited to offer this flexible workspace for associates and more than 10 financial advisers in the coming months to serve clients in and around the New York City area.”

Edward Jones had more than 8 million clients with a total of $2.2 trillion in client assets under care as of Sept. 27, 2024.

Other tenants at 825 Third Avenue include the New York branch of Allied Irish Banks, The National Bank of Egypt, Genius Sports and Gotham Asset Management.

