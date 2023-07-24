Italian Spot Rosemary’s Opening Outpost at 825 Third Avenue

This Italian eatery recently featured in the “Sex and the City” reboot is setting up a Midtown East outpost.

Rosemary’s is opening a new location at the foot of The Durst Organization’s 825 Third Avenue after signing a 3,000-square-foot lease, the New York Post first reported.

Rosemary’s Midtown East location will be its third in New York City. The latest spot is scheduled to open by the end of 2023 with indoor and outdoor seating in the corner retail space, according to the landlord.

Asking rent was $250 per square foot and the lease was for 20 years, according to the landlord.

“New York has a unique opportunity to chart an exciting new course for commercial development that jettisons outdated constraints, humanizes the urban landscape and re-establishes the city as a leader in progressive urban development on the global stage,” Rosemary’s founder Carlos Suarez — who named the eatery after his mother — said in a statement. “We believe that design, hospitality and community are central to this urban transformation.”

Thomas Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Lauren Ferrentino and Bailey Caliban represented the Durst in-house while David Latman of DLL Real Estate negotiated the deal on behalf of Rosemary’s.

DLL Real Estate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Owned by Casa Nela hospitality group, known for other brands such as Claudette, Roey’s, and Bobo, Rosemary’s also has restaurants at 350 First Avenue and 18 Greenwich Avenue, the latter being a film location of HBO’s recent “And Just Like That…” reboot of “Sex and the City.”

The 530,000-square-foot building recently underwent a $150 million renovation that included an outdoor tenant amenity space, an outdoor public green space and other sustainability upgrades, according to Durst.

