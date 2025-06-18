Retail real estate owner, operator and developer Macerich is moving its New York City office to a new location.

The firm has inked a 13-year, 12,000-square-foot lease at 825 Third Avenue, landlord The Durst Organization announced. Asking rent was $96 per square-foot for the Midtown East space. Macerich’s website lists its current New York City office at 500 Fifth Avenue.

It is unclear when the firm will make the move to Third Avenue. Macerich did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Durst Organization was represented in house by Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Bailey Caliban and Sayo Kamara. Macerich was represented by Gordon Ogden and James Hart of Bradford Allen.

Bow, Aaron, Caliban, and Kamara were unavailable to provide a comment.

“Macerich joins an esteemed and growing roster of firms who have moved to 825 Third Avenue looking for a modern, sustainable workplace and convenient amenities, including our retailers and indoor-outdoor [amenity space called] Well& by Durst that acts as an extension of their office,” Jody Durst, president of The Durst Organization, said in a statement.

Ogden and Hart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We are pleased to announce our move to an entire floor on Third Avenue, right in the heart of Manhattan,” Olivia Bartel Leigh, executive vice president of portfolio operations and people at Macerich, said in the statement. “This location offers convenient access to our mall center properties across the New York City area and places us near many of the world’s top fashion retailers.”

Durst recently invested $150 million to renovate 825 Third Avenue, adding elements and amenities including AI-incorporated windows that automatically adjust and tint throughout the day to reduce glare.

825 Third Avenue sits at the corner of Third Avenue and East 50th Street. Corporate tenants include Edward Jones, Allied Irish Banks, and Dimension Energy.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.