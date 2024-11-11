Bespoke Physical Therapy Takes 800 SF at 825 Third Avenue

Bespoke Physical Therapy has inked a deal with The Durst Organization to bring the chain’s newest clinic to the ground floor of 825 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

As part of its agreement with Durst, Bespoke Physical Therapy will provide wellness programs that are exclusive to the building’s tenants.

“We are thrilled to bring Bespoke Physical Therapy to 825 Third Avenue to serve the community and provide exclusive programming for the office tenants of this stunning building,” Philippos Kyriacou, founding partner of Bespoke Physical Therapy, said in a statement announcing the lease. “We are excited to contribute to the holistic wellness experience at 825 Third Avenue, meeting people where they are to optimize their work, life and health.”

Bespoke will take over 800 square feet. Asking rent was $200 per square foot. This will be Bespoke’s third New York City location. The chain also has locations in Seattle and San Diego.

“The addition of Bespoke Physical Therapy underscores The Durst Organization’s dedication to curating retail that enhances the tenant and neighborhood experience,” Jody Durst, Durst’s president, said in the statement.

Other tenants at 825 Third Avenue include Italian restaurant Rosemary’s, Toyota Tsusho America and data firm Genius Sports. The 40-story building recently underwent a $150 million capital improvement plan, which included lobby renovations as well as new HVAC, electrical, plumbing and building management systems. Improvements also included the addition of windows with AI technology that automatically adjust to the changing level of daylight to mitigate glare and heat.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.