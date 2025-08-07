Comms Firm Collected Strategies Takes 10K SF at Moinian’s 60 Madison

Strategic communications firm Collected Strategies has signed a lease for 10,000 square feet at Moinian Group’s 60 Madison Avenue in Midtown South.

Gregg Rothkin, Jared London, Hayden Pascal, Taylor Walker and Keegan Schenk of CBRE represented Moinian Group, while Michael Joseph and Taylor Bell of Colliers represented Collected Strategies, which will be moving from 121 East 24th Street.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were unavailable. In 2022, Spring Health took 30,000 square feet in the building for seven years at $80 per square foot, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

Collected Strategies will be doubling its footprint with the partial-floor move to 60 Madison’s 10th floor, according to a Moinian spokesperson.

With this transaction, Moinian Group has now leased over 155,300 square feet across their Midtown South office portfolio this year.

“We are thrilled to see robust and sustained leasing momentum across our Midtown South office portfolio,” said Omar Sozkesen, vice president of commercial leasing at the Moinian Group. “The prime and accessible location of each property within the portfolio, coupled with the flexible and cutting-edge floor plans, appeals to firms of all sizes and scales, and we look forward to welcoming Collected Strategies to our growing tenant community.”

Moinian’s office portfolio in Midtown South also includes 245 Fifth Avenue, 72 Madison Avenue and 450-460 Park Avenue South.

Earlier this week, it was announced that WeWork signed a 55,000-square-foot lease at 245 Fifth Avenue. And, in April, three separate companies signed leases of 5,354 square feet each at 72 Madison Avenue. Security firm Oso signed a new lease for the entire second floor there, while creative portfolio company Doing Things and financial services firm DirectBooks signed renewals for the fifth and 11th floors, respectively, as CO reported at the time.

Other tenants at the 13-story 60 Madison Avenue, which was built in 1910 on the corner of Madison Avenue and East 27th Street, include the luxury furniture showroom Harbour and Grimshaw Architects.

