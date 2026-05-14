Nichole Popovics.
Retail · People's Moves
National

TSCG Promotes Nichole Popovics to President

By Isabelle Durso
Richard Kessler.
Industry · People's Moves
New York City

Richard Kessler Promoted to First-Ever CEO of Benenson Capital Partners

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Geoffrey Newman of Savills accepts the Henry Hart Rice Achievement Award at REBNY’s Annual Commercial Sales Most Ingenious Deal of the Year Awards.
Industry · Investments & Sales
New York City

Savills’ Geoffrey Newman Wins REBNY’s 2025 Commercial Sales Award

By Isabelle Durso