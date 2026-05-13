Retailer Garage to Open 9K-SF Corner Store at RFR’s 160 Fifth Avenue

Canada-based fashion retailer Garage is taking over the iconic retail corner at RFR Holding’s 160 Fifth Avenue for its second New York City store, Commercial Observer has learned.

Garage is a fashion brand catering to Gen Z and Millennials and is owned by the publicly traded global retailer Group Dynamite. Garage’s new store on the corner of West 21st Street will span 9,023 square feet.

The deal represents a new store for Garage, which already has a SoHo outpost at 508 Broadway that opened in 2022.

The tenant was represented in the Flatiron District deal by Michael Paster of Newmark, while RFR was repped by Brandon L. Singer, Virginia Pittarelli, Manu Wendum, Suzanne Bernstock and Madison Grossman of Retail by MONA.

The asking rent was $500 per square foot for the 5,227-square-foot ground-floor space in Garage’s deal, and was $150 per square foot for the other 3,796 square feet on the lower level.

Retail by MONA declined comment on the new deal, but the brokerage had been tasked with leasing the former Club Monaco space that stretches twice the size of Garage’s new store. In the end, to accommodate today’s brand requirements, the large store was sliced vertically into two shops.

The other shop was taken up by Canadian furniture brand Cozey, which signed a lease this week for 10,146 square feet at the property for its first permanent store in the U.S., as CO reported.

160 Fifth Avenue was designed by architect R.H. Robertson in 1891 with large showrooms on the ground floor and loft offices above. According to MdeAS Architects, which accentuated the building’s historical details by restoring the deteriorated facade for RFR, it served as the headquarters for E.H. Van Ingen & Company, a large importer of woolen goods in the 1920s. The property also once served as the offices for the famed architects McKim, Mead & White.

A new 3,300-square-foot rooftop terrace amenity is available to all tenants.

The length of Garage’s new lease was unclear. Spokespeople for Newmark and Garage did not immediately respond to requests for comment.