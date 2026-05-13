Law firm Cole, Scott & Kissane is expanding in Dadeland, Fla., after signing a 21,000-square-foot office lease.

The firm will occupy a full floor at the 18-story One Datran office building at 9100 South Dadeland Boulevard, adjacent to the Dadeland South Metrorail station, sandwiched between Palmetto Expressway and Route 1. The lease runs for 10 years, but the terms were not immediately disclosed.

“This additional space will support our expanding team and enhance collaboration and client service,” per a statement from Cole, Scott & Kissane. “We are proud to deepen our roots in this vibrant city and invest in a workplace that fosters innovation and excellence.”

The building is owned by a partnership involving New York-based ABS Partners Real Estate, Chicago-based Acre Valley Real Estate Capital, Boca Raton-based IP Capital Partners and Atlanta-based The Ardent Companies.

The tenant will retain its office at the nearby Dadeland Centre II office building, where 205 attorneys are based. The law firm will open the new office in January after completing a buildout, according to CBRE’s Mike Phipps, who represented the tenant, alongside Shay Pope of Stream Realty.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jeannette Mendoza represented One Datran’s owners. The joint venture purchased the 268,692-square-foot asset for $150 million in 2016, per the South Florida Business Journal.

Cole, Scott & Kissane has 13 offices across Florida, including five in South Florida. The firm focuses on complex litigation, insurance defense, and business matters.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.