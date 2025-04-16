Security firm Oso, online audio and video company Doing Things and financial services firm DirectBooks are making moves at 72 Madison Avenue in NoMad.

Oso, which provides authorization as a service, signed a lease for 5,354 square feet on the entire second floor of the 12-story office building owned by the Moinian Group, according to the landlord.

The company was founded in 2019, and the Madison Avenue space will be its first office, Moinian said.

Meanwhile, Doing Things, a portfolio of more than 35 creator brands, renewed its 5,354-square-foot office on the entire fifth floor of the property, Moinian said. It’s unclear when the company moved into the building.

Finally, DirectBooks, which manages primary market issuance communication, signed a four-year renewal for 5,354 square feet on the entire 11th floor of the building, according to the landlord and RDE Advisors’ Ross Eisenberg, who represented DirectBooks. The company moved onto the floor in August 2022, Moinian said.

“72 Madison Avenue is a state-of-the-art building in the premier location of Midtown South, and we are proud to continue to see new leases and renewals coming to fruition at the building,” Moinian’s Gregg Weisser, who represented the landlord in the Doing Things and DirectBooks deals, said in a statement.

“Our recent success has been largely driven by our ability to provide flexible lease terms and the excellent prebuilt spaces, which we recently debuted at the property,” Weisser added.

The lengths of the Oso and Doing Things leases were unclear, but the asking rent in DirectBooks’ deal was $59 per square foot, Eisenberg said.

Newmark (NMRK) represented Moinian in the Oso deal, while Resolution Real Estate Partners brokered the deal for Oso and CB Commercial Real Estate handled it for Doing Things.

Spokespeople for Oso, Doing Things, DirectBooks, Newmark, Resolution and CB did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moinian’s building between East 27th and East 28th streets is also home to the showroom of bridal shop Wedding Atelier on the fourth floor and Rocco Steakhouse in the ground-floor retail space.

