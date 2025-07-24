A firm that helps businesses find and maintain partnerships is moving to Midtown South.

The company, Impact.com, signed a 10-year, 41,000-square-foot lease at Williams Equities’ 470 Park Avenue South, more than doubling the size of its New York City offices, according to the landlord.

The tenant will relocate from 18,000 square feet at 136 Madison Avenue.

Williams Equities declined to disclose the asking rent, but the average asking rent in Midtown in the second quarter of 2025 was $84.10 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

“Impact.com’s decision to significantly expand in our portfolio, evidences the collaborative and supportive relationship we cultivate with our tenants,” Michael Cohen, principal at Williams Equities, said in a statement.

An in-house leasing team of Cohen, Andrew Roos and Robert Getreu along with a Colliers team of Jessica Verdi, Mac Roos and Rachel Kirkham handled negotiations for the landlord while Alex Leopold of CBRE represented the tenant.

CBRE and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other recent deals in the building include law firm Kellner Herlihy Getty & Friedman renewing its 10,427-square-foot lease in March.

Williams Equities took over the building in January from Steven Pozycki’s SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate, which sold it at a major loss — $147.5 million compared to the $245 million it traded for in 2018.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.