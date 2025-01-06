Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

SJP and PGIM Sell 470 Park Avenue South at Nearly $100M Loss

By January 6, 2025 11:43 am
reprints
Michael T. Cohen, principal at Williams Equities, and 470 Park Avenue South.
Michael T. Cohen, principal at Williams Equities, and 470 Park Avenue South. PHOTOS: Paul Quitoriano; Courtesy SJP Properties

Steven Pozycki’s SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate have offloaded a Midtown South office tower at a hefty loss.

Williams Equities purchased 470 Park Avenue South for $147.5 million, just shy of a $100 million discount from when the sellers bought it in 2018 from the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America for $245 million, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

SEE ALSO: Pembroke Pays $158M for NoVA Apartments in First U.S. Residential Acquisition

The New York Post first reported the story.

Eastdil Secured’s Gary Phillips and Will Silverman represented the sellers in the deal, but declined to comment. Colliers‘s Jessica Verdi and Mac Roos as well as Williams Equities principals Michael Cohen, Andrew Roos and Robert Getreu negotiated on behalf of the buyers. 

MetLife Real Estate provided a $56 million loan for the acquisition, according to property records.

“As an ownership group that takes long-term positions, we see a window of opportunity right now to make investments that will position us well as we head into the next cycle and beyond,” Cohen said in a statement.

SJP Properties and PGIM did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The building between East 31st and 32nd streets was formerly known as the Schwarzenbach Buildings and was home to silk and textile importers Schwarzenbach, Huber & Company from 1912 to 1932, according to the website 14to42.net. It spans 300,000 square feet, is currently about 60 percent leased, and could be around 30 percent rented out in the near future, the source said.

Despite the discount, the price per square foot in the sale was actually higher than average for the surrounding area, the source said.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

470 Park Avenue South, Gary Phillips, Steven Pozycki, Will Silverman, Eastdil Secured, MetLife Real Estate, PGIM Real Estate, SJP Properties, Williams Equities
Max Timmons, director at Pembroke in Washington, D.C.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Virginia

Pembroke Pays $158M for NoVA Apartments in First U.S. Residential Acquisition

By Nick Trombola
Lourdes Castro Ramirez, president and CEO Housing Authority of Los Angeles, and The Clarendon at 22121 Clarendon Street.
Investments & Sales
California

San Fernando Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $142M

By Greg Cornfield
M Squared's Alicia Glen, Eastdil Secured's Gary Phillips and 3333 Broadway.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Brookfield Exits 3333 Broadway in $324M Deal With Urban American and M Squared

By Cathy Cunningham and Nicholas Rizzi