Finance   ·   Refinance

Barings Provides $78M Refi for Salt Lake City Luxury Hotel

The Athens Group and Hatteras Sky have refinanced their interest in the 225-key Asher Adams

By May 14, 2026 8:01 am
reprints
J.B. Gerber of Barings and the former Union Pacific Depot train station that now houses the Asher Adams hotel in Salt Lake City.
J.B. Gerber of Barings and the former Union Pacific Depot train station that now houses the Asher Adams hotel in Salt Lake City. PHOTOS: Courtesy Barings; Richer Images/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

The Athens Group and Hatteras Sky have secured a $78 million loan to refinance Asher Adams, a 225-room luxury hotel operated under the Marriott Autograph Collection brand in Salt Lake City, Utah, Commercial Observer can first report. 

Barings provided the debt, while WAY Capital arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: CRE Industry Awaits Warsh’s Fed Policies After Senate Approval

J.B. Gerber, managing director with Barings, described the Asher Adams hotel as “an exceptional development,” in a statement. 

“This transaction reflects Barings’ ability to deliver creative, relationship-driven capital solutions for experienced sponsors, backed by high-quality assets in dynamic markets,” said Gerber. 

Located at 2 South 400 West in the Salt Lake City Gateway district, an open-air shopping dining and entertainment enclave, Asher Adams opened in 2024. The hotel is an adaptive reuse of an old Union Pacific Depot train station and includes a new eight-story tower. 

The asset sits steps from the Delta Center sports arena, home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz and the NHL’s Utah Mammoth, and is near the TRAX Light Rail and Salt Lake City International Airport

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

Asher Adams, J.B. Gerber, Barings, Hatteras Sky, The Athens Group
Kevin Warsh is sworn in to testify during his Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs confirmation hearing.
Industry · Finance
National

CRE Industry Awaits Warsh’s Fed Policies After Senate Approval

By Andrew Coen
Brookfield CEO Connor Teskey and Two Manhattan West.
Office · Finance
New York City

2 Manhattan West Lands $1.9B CMBS Loan

By Andrew Coen
Kris Lowe (from left), Adam Simon, Michael Hyun, and R. Davis Powell participate in a panel at the Commercial Observer Development and Investor Forum in Dallas.
Industry · Leases
Texas

In Dallas-Fort Worth, the CRE Recovery Will Be Uneven

By Greg Cornfield