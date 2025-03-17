Law Firm Kellner Herlihy Renews 10K SF at 470 Park Avenue South

Law firm Kellner Herlihy Getty & Friedman is staying put at its Midtown South office.

Kellner Herlihy, which focuses on commercial litigation, global fraud and asset recovery, has signed a long-term renewal for its 10,427-square-foot office on the seventh floor of the north tower of Williams Equities’ 470 Park Avenue South, according to the landlord.

The exact length of the renewal was not provided, but asking rents for office space in the building range between $72 and $82 per square foot, Williams said.

Colliers (CIGI)’ Michael Cohen, Andrew Roos, Mac Roos, Jessica Verdi and Rachel Kirkham brokered the deal for the landlord. No brokers represented the tenant.

It’s unclear when the law firm moved into the building. Spokespeople for Kellner Herlihy and Colliers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Cohen is a managing principal at Williams Equities.)

The deal comes after Williams bought the office tower between East 31st and East 32nd streets in January from SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate for $147.5 million — a steep drop from the $245 million the sellers paid for the building in 2018, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Formerly known as the Schwarzenbach Buildings and home to silk and textile importers, the property now consists of two adjoining office buildings, with 12 stories in the north tower and 18 stories in the south tower, plus ground-floor retail and indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, Williams said.

Other tenants of 470 Park Avenue South include London-based sports streaming service Dazn, law firm Jung & Associates, business management consultant Teachable and M&T Bank.

