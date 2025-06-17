Artist & Craftsman Supply Signs 10K-SF Lease at Industry City

An arts and crafts goods retailer is sticking to its knitting in Brooklyn after taking space in Industry City.

Artist & Craftsman Supply signed a 10-year, 10,101-square-foot lease in the complex owned in a joint venture by Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited, and TPG Angelo Gordon, according to the landlords.

The tenant will relocate from 307 2nd Street in Park Slope, Brooklyn, to Building 4 of the converted industrial complex in Sunset Park.

Representatives for the landlord did not disclose the asking rent in the deal, but industrial space in Industry City ranged from low- to mid-$20s per square foot as recently as March.

“Industry City’s expansive and renowned hub of artists and creatives makes for the perfect home for Artist & Craftsman Supply,” Industry City’s Senior Vice President of Leasing, Jeff Fein, said in a statement. “Adding a leading art supply store like Artist & Craftsman Supply reflects our mission to build an ecosystem where creative businesses can both make and sell, prototype and scale—all on the same campus.”

Nick Shears, vice president of leasing at Industry City, represented the landlord in-house while it is unclear who represented the tenant.

Other tenants in the complex include biotechnology company Cresilon, which expanded to 55,000 square feet in early June, cycling organization Bike New York signing a 8,619-square-foot lease in March, and design studio Staged To Sell Home taking 24,000 square feet in November 2024.

