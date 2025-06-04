Biotech Firm Cresilon Expands to 55K SF at Brooklyn’s Industry City

Biotechnology company Cresilon has more than doubled its U.S. headquarters and lab space at Brooklyn’s Industry City.

Cresilon, which develops and manufactures hemostatic medical devices, signed a 10-year expansion to tack on 28,000 square feet in the Sunset Park complex owned by Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon, according to a press release.

It’s a big upgrade in space for the Cresilon, which originally took 27,000 square feet at Industry City roughly a decade ago. It will now have 55,000 square feet in Buildings 5 and 6 of the complex.

“Industry City’s partnership over the past decade has played a critical role in Cresilon’s growth, from inventing new lifesaving products in our original lab space to receiving FDA approval during our time on campus, and we’re excited to deepen our roots with an expanded presence,” Joe Landolina, CEO and co-founder of Cresilon, said in a statement.

“The vibrant campus life, with its energy, amenities and sense of connection, has created an environment our employees are energized by — which has been instrumental in our company reaching our next phase of growth,” Landolina added.

The exact asking rent was unclear, but asking rent at the waterfront campus has ranged between $23 and $39 per square foot in the past year.

CBRE’s Joshua Pernice brokered the deal for the tenant, while Jeff Fein, senior vice president of leasing for Industry City, represented the landlord. A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2010 by Landolina from his New York University dorm room, Cresilon developed a plant-based gel that stops life-threatening bleeding in seconds. It went on to become a biomedical company with more than $100 million in funding, according to the release.

Cresilon, which has an address of 67 35th Street at Industry City, will use its new expanded space to increase its manufacturing capacity and to “continue to drive advancements in revolutionary medical technologies,” the release said.

“Cresilon’s expansion at Industry City is especially rewarding because it reflects a years-long partnership supporting their growth and ensuring they have the right space to scale,” Fein said in a statement.

But Cresilon isn’t the only tenant making moves at the Sunset Park complex. Therapeutic discovery company Rumi Scientific recently signed a five-year lease for 6,510 square feet at Building 4 for its research and development lab, according to the release.

Rumi, which focuses on the identification and development of novel drug candidates to treat a wide range of disorders, will relocate from its current lab at Brooklyn’s New York Blood Center.

“With Rumi Scientific joining the campus, we’re excited to build a similar partnership and further grow an ecosystem where biotech innovators thrive alongside like-minded peers in a supportive, future-focused environment,” Fein said.

Fein and Nick Shears, vice president of leasing for Industry City, represented the landlord in the deal, while it was unclear who brokered the deal for Rumi.

Rumi will join Cresilon and more than 650 businesses at Industry City, including biotech company Phoenix Nest, infusion therapy company AOM Infusion, Bike New York, design studio Staged To Sell Home, events firm Axios NYC, production company B Live and architectural finish manufacturer Color Atelier.

