Boutique law firm Abell Eskew Landau has signed a 7,772-square-foot lease at Rosen Equities‘ 1261 Broadway in Midtown South.

The 11-story office building at the corner of Broadway and West 31st Street, three blocks south of Herald Square, is owned by the Rosen family, which uses the LLC Rosen Equities. The law firm’s new lease on the 10th floor represents a relocation from its prior office a few blocks south at 265 Fifth Avenue.

Max Koeppel of Koeppel Rosen arranged the new lease on Rosen’s behalf. Abell Eskew Landau was represented by Nick Farmakis and Jordan Weiss of Savills.

The lease term and the asking rent were not disclosed, but office asking rents in Midtown South averaged $79.86 per square foot in April, according to data from Colliers.

Including Abell Eskew Landau’s lease signed in May, the Rosen family racked up a total of 15,747 square feet of new leases at 1261 Broadway over the last five months, according to Koeppel Rosen.

“Tenants across a variety of industries are focused on securing efficient workspace in highly accessible Midtown locations,” Koeppel said in a statement. “Many tenants are finding that at 1261 Broadway, which offers flexibility, strong value relative to the market, and floor plates that work well for tenants in this size range.”

Other tenants new to the building this year include law office Hunter Cottingham, which secured 4,599 square feet on the building’s third floor in February, according to the brokerage. RDY Advisors’ Robert Yaffa and Newmark’s Claire Koeppel represented the firm.

Smaller leases at the Midtown South property include a 955-square-foot lease on the eighth floor for wholesale jewelry distributor Nisso & Company Trading in February, and a 681-square-foot, third-floor lease for investment management firm RSLT Capital Management in January. JD Cohen of Newmark arranged the RSLT deal on behalf of the tenant.

Spokespeople for Savills, RDY Advisors and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.