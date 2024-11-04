Design Studio Staged To Sell Home Leases 24K SF at Industry City

A design studio known as Staged To Sell Home is relocating within Brooklyn to Industry City with a 24,000-square-foot lease.

The tenant signed a seven-year deal with the owners of the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, complex — a joint venture of Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon — for space in Building 22, according to the landlords.

The landlord declined to provide the asking rent, but asking rent at the waterfront campus has ranged between $23 and $39 per square foot in recent months.

Staged To Sell Home currently lists its address at 36 Waverly Avenue near the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

“When I toured Industry City, I was immediately drawn to the vibrant community of design titans that have put down roots there,” said Jason Saft, founder of Staged To Sell Home. “It’s rare to find a work environment that checks every box as this one does. We are eager to make the space our own.”

Industry City was represented in-house by Brad Blum while Noah Jay of Compass negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Jay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other recent deals at Industry City include the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Records Management Division, which took 52,025 square feet on a 20-year lease in October, as well as Axios NYC, B Live and Color Atelier, which leased a total of about 11,000 square feet of space in September.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.