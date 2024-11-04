Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Design Studio Staged To Sell Home Leases 24K SF at Industry City

By November 4, 2024 4:53 pm
reprints
Jason Saft, CEO of Staged to Sell, and an aerial shot of Industry City in Brooklyn.
Jason Saft, CEO of Staged to Sell, and an aerial shot of Industry City in Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Brad Stein via Staged to Sell; Courtesy Industry City

A design studio known as Staged To Sell Home is relocating within Brooklyn to Industry City with a 24,000-square-foot lease.

The tenant signed a seven-year deal with the owners of the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, complex — a joint venture of Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon — for space in Building 22, according to the landlords.

SEE ALSO: VTS’s Nick Romito and CBRE’s Emma Buckland On Tech for Property Managers

The landlord declined to provide the asking rent, but asking rent at the waterfront campus has ranged between $23 and $39 per square foot in recent months.

Staged To Sell Home currently lists its address at 36 Waverly Avenue near the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

“When I toured Industry City, I was immediately drawn to the vibrant community of design titans that have put down roots there,” said Jason Saft, founder of Staged To Sell Home. “It’s rare to find a work environment that checks every box as this one does. We are eager to make the space our own.”

Industry City was represented in-house by Brad Blum while Noah Jay of Compass negotiated on behalf of the tenant. Jay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other recent deals at Industry City include the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Records Management Division, which took 52,025 square feet on a 20-year lease in October, as well as Axios NYC, B Live and Color Atelier, which leased a total of about 11,000 square feet of space in September.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

