Investments & Sales

TA Realty Buys Back Miami Warehouse Campus for $48M

By May 27, 2026 12:28 pm
reprints
A satellite view of 7200 Northwest 25th Street, Miami.
7200 Northwest 25th Street, Miami. PHOTO: Google Earth

TA Realty bought back an industrial park near Miami International Airport, paying $47.6 million, property records show.

Called Webster Business Park, the 178,521-square-foot property includes four buildings at 7200 Northwest 25th Street, sandwiched between Palmetto Expressway and the Miami airport. The 7.8-acre campus was built in the 1970s. 

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The transaction equates to about $267 a square foot.

Boston-based TA Realty owned the asset between 2005 and 2016, before selling it for $16.6 million to Cofe Properties. AEW Capital Management, another Boston-based investor which served as the seller in the recent sale, purchased the campus for $25 million in 2019. 

The purchase marks at least the second time TA Realty has reacquired a South Florida asset it previously owned. In October, the firm paid $193 million for a 476-unit multifamily community in Palm Beach Gardens — roughly $89 million more than the price at which it sold the property in 2017.

On the industrial front, TA Realty has been building up its portfolio in Miami-Dade County. Last year, it bought a 43-acre industrial development site for $106 million, and a 361,461-square-foot portfolio for $84 million. The previous year, it paid $160 million for a four-building, 509,522-square-foot campus nearby. 

Representatives for TA Realty and AEW Capital Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

7200 Northwest 25th Street, Webster Business Park, AEW Capital Management, TA Realty
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