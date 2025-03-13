Bike New York Relocating to 9K SF at Brooklyn’s Industry City

Bike New York isn’t just spinning its wheels by moving into a new space at Industry City that will help with the expansion of its bicycle recycling program, Commercial Observer has learned.

The organization that promotes pedaling around the city signed a 10-year, 8,619-square-foot lease in the Brooklyn development owned by Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon, Open Impact Real Estate announced Thursday.

Asking rent on the third floor of Industry City’s 4014 First Avenue was $30 per square foot. Bike New York is relocating from a smaller space at Brooklyn Army Terminal.

“The benefit of Industry City is the thriving community that lives nearby, along with the numerous attractions on the campus that appeal to both tenants and visitors. Additionally, there’s an opportunity to activate a new bike path along the waterfront, enhancing connectivity and accessibility,” Stephen Powers, co-founder of Open Impact, said in a statement. “Their new home in Industry City will not only expand the organization’s programming but also enrich the broader ecosystem of this vibrant community.”

Powers represented the tenant with Open Impact colleagues Ethan Voligny and Kendall Elliott, while Jeff Fein and Brad Blum negotiated in-house for Industry City.

Bike New York promotes bicycle use throughout New York City and offers free training for kids and adults. In addition to running the TD Five Boro Bike Tour and providing job training and internships, the organization offers programs such as Earn-A-Bike, Kids Ride Club and Recycle-A-Bicycle.

“Recycle-a-Bicycle program not only enhances our commitment to sustainability but also empowers local residents with valuable skills in bike maintenance and repair,” Fein said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.