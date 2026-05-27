Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group is bringing a new restaurant concept to an historic hotel in Brooklyn Heights.

Meyer has leased the 3,200-square-foot, ground-floor retail space in the former Hotel Bossert at 98 Montague Street, according to the landlord.

The deal comes a year after the property was acquired by developer SomeraRoad for $100 million from previous lender Beach Point Capital. Beach Point had taken control of the site from Joseph Chetrit’s Chetrit Group in February 2025.

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed, but the average real-time retail asking rent in Brooklyn Heights is $97.94 per square foot, according to data from CoStar.

“This project has been about far more than restoring a historic building,” Ian Ross, founder and managing principal of SomeraRoad, said in a statement. “It has been about re-establishing a place that has long been woven into the cultural and social fabric of Brooklyn Heights. We knew the Bossert’s next chapter required a restaurant operator with a deep understanding of how great restaurants can shape neighborhoods, build community, and become lasting institutions.”

Ross did not disclose the names of brokers on the deal.

SomeraRoad is also following through on plans announced in May 2025 to convert the 282-key, 12-story hotel into a luxury residential building. The building stretches the length of Hicks Street between Montague and Remsen streets, about half a mile south of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Chetrit originally bought the former hotel property with Clipper Realty in November 2012 for $81 million, later buying its partner out in 2019 and securing a $112 million loan. Chetrit defaulted on the loan in May 2022, and the building was foreclosed upon in January 2022.

Previous attempts to redeem what has been called Brooklyn’s Waldorf-Astoria under Chetrit’s management failed, even with the help of famed hoteliers Ian Schrager and Ed Scheetz.

At its peak, the former Hotel Bossert — opened in 1909 — once held the victory party for the Brooklyn Dodgers’ World Series win in 1955. SomeraRoad said last year that it plans to honor the property’s “rich history” during its redevelopment project.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.