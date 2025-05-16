K-Pop Record Label Hello82 to Open First NYC Location at 427 Broadway

K-pop record label Hello82 will open its first New York City location in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood.

Hello82, which has signed artists including South Korean boy bands ATEEZ and P1Harmony, has signed a multi-year lease for 6,915 square feet on the ground floor and lower level of the Chetrit Organization’s 427 Broadway, according to landlord broker Newmark.

The label will use its new spot on the corner of Broadway and Howard Street as its East Coast flagship for events and promotions, Newmark said.

“New York K-pop fans — while incredibly passionate and active — are especially underserved, and we are here to amend that,” Jae Yoon Choi, founder and CEO of Hello82, said in a statement.

Hello82’s new SoHo store will provide fans with “exclusive access” to artists and new album drops, as well as listening parties, merchandise sales and more, according to Newmark.

“Our successful fan space concept goes well beyond being a standard storefront by incorporating unique experiences and social elements to super serve passionate K-pop fans,” Choi added.

The exact length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Cushman & Wakefield found retail rents in SoHo averaged $385 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

Bernstein Real Estate’s David Berger brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark’s Howard Kesseler, Jason Pruger, Jason Stein and Alex Kesseler represented the landlord.

“This corner location at Broadway and Howard offers prime visibility and high ceilings — an ideal fit for Hello82 and K-pop, positioned at the intersection of SoHo and Chinatown,” Pruger said in a statement sent to Commercial Observer.

A spokesperson for Bernstein did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2018, Hello82 has made a name for itself in recent years through its strong fan engagement and K-pop promotion for its musicians and bands. The label is headquartered in Los Angeles and has one other spot in Atlanta, with seven more locations on the way, according to its website.

“We are proud to welcome Hello82 to 427 Broadway and look forward to debuting their first-ever and flagship presence within the city’s retail market,” Michael Chetrit, a principal at Chetrit, said in a statement. “This is not only a significant milestone for the company but also represents the continued demand and global appeal of the SoHo market.”

Hello82 will replace marijuana museum The House of Cannabis at the base of the five-story SoHo building.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.