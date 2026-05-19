Benchmark Buys Upper West Side Apartment Building From Heller for $42M

Benchmark Real Estate Group is taking a prewar apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side off the Heller Organization’s hands.

The New York-based Benchmark purchased the 90-unit, 15-story building at 698 West End Avenue for $42 million, according to property records made public Tuesday. Heller bought the 1925-built property in 1998 for an unknown amount.

Benchmark and Heller did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but Benchmark co-founder Jordan Vogel and Heller’s Steven Stein signed the deed transfer for the respective parties.

Apartments in the building at the corner of West End Avenue and West 94th Street start at $3,200 per month for a one-bedroom, according to listings on Corcoran’s website.

The acquisition is Benchmark’s second deal with Heller since its September 2025 purchase of 250 West 85th Street for $66 million.

Heller seems to have shifted its focus to luxury residential in recent years, with high-scale buildings at 60 West Wharf Drive in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and 756 Washington Street several blocks south of the Highline in the West Village.

Benchmark maintains a much larger portfolio of older buildings, mainly in the tri-state area, South Florida and Georgia.

The firm also offloaded ​​45 White Street in Tribeca in March to Slate Property Group and Avenue Realty Capital for $32 million.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.