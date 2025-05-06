Goddard School Takes 15K SF at 307 East 63rd Street for UES Campus

The Goddard School will open its second campus on the Upper East Side next year, Commercial Observer has learned.

The private preschool, which focuses on providing play-based learning and hands-on experiences, has signed a 15-year lease for 15,461 square feet on the first and second floors of Albert Kalimian’s luxury Lenox Hill residential tower at 307 East 63rd Street, according to landlord broker Colliers.

Its East 63rd Street spot will be Goddard’s second campus on the Upper East Side after it previously opened at 1725 York Avenue, according to its website.

It will also be Goddard’s seventh location in New York City, following five locations in Manhattan and its first campus in Brooklyn at 77-87 Commercial Street in Greenpoint, as CO previously reported.

“The Goddard School’s long-term lease highlights the ongoing demand for thoughtfully designed spaces that serve the city’s evolving needs,” Colliers’ Jack Senske, who brokered the deal for the landlord along with Sheena Gohil and Jennifer Flores, said in a statement.

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from Colliers found office rents in Manhattan averaged $74.37 per square foot in April, while a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $659 per square foot during the first quarter of 2025.

The Colliers team and real estate agent Jovana Simic brokered the deal for the landlord, while Bronx CRE’s Anthony Mameli and Charles Rutenberg Realty’s Richard Diller represented the tenant.

Diller did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Kalimian and Simic could not be reached for comment.

Goddard will bring its “high-quality, inquiry-based early childhood education” to its new school in the “family-oriented” Lenox Hill neighborhood in the first quarter of 2026, and the space will be “tailored to meet Goddard’s unique needs,” Colliers said.

“Our goal is to provide local families with a safe, nurturing environment where children can thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” Rami Singh, owner of Goddard, said in a statement sent to CO. “Signing the lease marks an exciting step forward in our mission to help prepare the next generation for lifelong success.”

