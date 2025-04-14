Leases   ·   Retail

Goddard School Takes 10K SF in Greenpoint for First Brooklyn Campus

By April 14, 2025 1:01 pm
Newmark's Ross-Berkowitz, Ravi-Idani and Aric-Trakhtenberg, and a pre-school classroom.
Newmark's Ross-Berkowitz, Ravi-Idnani and Aric-Trakhtenberg, and a pre-school classroom. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

The Goddard School will open its first Brooklyn campus in Greenpoint, Commercial Observer has learned.

The private preschool, which focuses on play-based learning and hands-on experiences, has signed a 20-year lease for 10,172 square feet on the ground floor of Tower 77, a 520-unit residential development owned by Clipper Realty, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

The two-tower residential building, at 77-87 Commercial Street along Greenpoint’s Newtown Creek, completed construction in 2023. Tower 77 sits close to where the creek meets the East River.

Goddard will take a portion of the 25,000 square feet of retail space available at Tower 77, where apartment prices range from $3,350 per month for a studio to $6,000 per month for a two-bedroom, according to the building’s website.

It’s unclear when Goddard will move into the property’s retail space, but it is set to begin construction on its new space soon, the source said.

Lee & Associates NYC brokered the deal for the tenant, while Newmark (NMRK)’s Ross Berkowitz, Ravi Idnani and Aric Trakhtenberg represented the landlord.

Newmark declined to comment, while spokespeople for Lee, Goddard and Clipper did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Goddard already has five locations scattered throughout Manhattan, but the Greenpoint campus will be the school’s first spot in Brooklyn, according to the source.

The school has many more outposts across the country, including locations at Maryland’s Annapolis Technology Park and Baltimore’s BWI Tech Park.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

