WellLife Network, a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of care services to New Yorkers, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to bring a new, 165-unit residential building to 129 Osborn Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

The plans, which were filed with the city on May 20, call for the construction of an 11-story, 105,697-square-foot residential property that will feature amenities such as parking, green space, a rooftop terrace and a fitness center.

If approved, the residential units will be found on the first through 10th floors, with the exception of the eighth-floor amenity space.

Alen Moghaddam of Urban Architectural Initiatives is named as the architect for the project, while Alyse LaRue, director of new program development for the WellLife Network, submitted the plans.

“The project at 129 Osborn Street will help address the needs of the Brownsville community in a number of ways, including by addressing local housing needs, promoting economic investment, enhancing the neighborhood, and providing supportive services for those who need it most,” Karen Gorman, chief operating officer for WellLife Network, told Commercial Observer.

All 165 of the planned homes will be permanently affordable and reserved for individuals and families who earn at or below 65 percent of the area median income, Gorman said. Some 87 of those units will be designated for individuals with disabilities.

“This dynamic supportive housing development will provide a crucial housing stability that strengthens the neighborhood and creates a supportive, interconnected community where individuals and families will be equipped to thrive and grow,” Gorman added.

The nonprofit acquired the Brooklyn development site in April 2025 for $8.7 million across two transactions from Fedele Properties, according to property records.

Founded in 1980, the WellLife Network provides affordable housing and adult care coordination services, as well as mental health and substance abuse treatment. The nonprofit has been active in buying and developing properties across the city to provide affordable and supportive housing for New Yorkers, and today owns at least 15 commercial properties with 202 units across the five boroughs, according to PincusCo.

A spokesperson for Urban Architectural Initiatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WellLife Network isn’t the only company planning on bringing new units to Brooklyn lately. Just this week, developer Ami Weinstock filed an application to build a 65-unit building at 245 St. Johns Place in Park Slope.

The plans, which were also filed on May 20, call for a 62,548-square-foot residential property that will feature rooftop recreation space and ground-floor retail. Weinstock could not be reached for comment.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.