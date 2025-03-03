Swiss Mining Company Glencore Takes 45K SF at Vornado’s 90 Park Avenue

Swiss commodities trading and mining company Glencore has dug up some office space near Midtown’s Bryant Park.

Glencore, which produces and markets thermal coal for various industrial and energy customers, signed a lease for 44,968 square feet at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s 90 Park Avenue, according to a February office report from Colliers (CIGI).

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but Colliers’ report found office rents in Midtown averaged $79 per square foot in February.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal and whether Glencore is relocating to the space or opening a new office in the neighborhood, as the firm already has 60,000 square feet just a few blocks north at 330 Madison Avenue, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Glencore — which has outposts in 35 countries around the world — opened a New York City office in 2017, when it moved its Stamford, Conn., space to Vornado’s 330 Madison.

Vornado declined to comment, while spokespeople for Colliers and Glencore did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of the building between East 39th and East 40th streets include online advertising platform adMarketplace, auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers and coffee shop Starbucks in ground-floor retail space.

It was a relatively busy month for office leasing in February, despite seeing a slight 12.5 percent dip in leasing volume to a monthly total of 3.2 million square feet, according to Colliers’ report.

Other big office leases signed last month include Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group’s 151,409-square-foot deal at 1285 Avenue of the Americas and law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell’s 61,396-square-foot lease at 237 Park Avenue.

