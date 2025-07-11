Cold Stone Creamery to Open 2K-SF Ice Cream Shop in Greenpoint

Greenpoint, Brooklyn, is getting a new ice cream shop.

Cold Stone Creamery, a national ice cream store chain, has signed a 10-year lease for 1,850 square feet at Jay Group’s 210 Greenpoint Avenue, also known as 237 McGuinness Boulevard, according to landlord broker KSR. Asking rent was $75 per square foot.

The deal represents a new location for Cold Stone, which has more than 10 other stores across New York City’s five boroughs, according to its website.

KSR’s Eli Yadid and Norma Ashkenazi brokered the deal for the landlord, while independent broker Kyle Inserra represented the tenant. Spokespeople for Cold Stone and Jay Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while Inserra could not be reached for comment.

It’s unclear when exactly Cold Stone will open in its new spot, but it will be at the base of the Dome, Jay Group’s newly completed eight-story, 70-unit residential project at the Greenpoint site.

Jay Group secured $34.8 million of construction financing from BHI in May 2023 for the development, which was built on the site of a former Speedway gas station, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

The new residential property features nearly 6,300 square feet of ground-level retail space, more than 7,500 square feet of basement retail space, and 28 on-site parking spaces, CO reported.

Apartments at the Dome rent for between $4,425 per month for a studio and $7,000 per month for a three-bedroom, according to StreetEasy.

