Law Firm Davis Polk & Wardwell Inks Deal for 61K SF at 237 Park Avenue

Global law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell is making moves in Midtown.

Davis Polk, which has offices in London, Hong Kong and Tokyo, leased 61,396 square feet at RXR and Walton Street Capital’s 237 Park Avenue, according to a February office report from Colliers (CIGI).

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but Colliers’ report found office rents in Midtown averaged $79 per square foot in February.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal and whether the transaction was a relocation or expansion in the neighborhood for Davis Polk, whose current 700,000-square-foot office is just one block south at 450 Lexington Avenue, according to its website.

Spokespeople for Colliers, Davis Polk, RXR and Walton Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Davis Polk will join other tenants in the building between East 45th and East 46th streets including skin care clinic Peachy Grand Central and event venue Convene 237 Park.

The deal was among a few big office leases in Manhattan in February, including Japanese bank Mizuho Financial Group’s 151,409-square-foot deal at 1285 Avenue of the Americas and trading firm Jane Street Capital’s nearly 1 million-square-foot expansion at Brookfield Place.

Manhattan saw 3.2 million square feet of office space leased in February, a slight decrease from the 3.6 million square feet leased in January but an overall higher number than 2024’s monthly average volume of 2.8 million square feet, according to Colliers’ report.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.