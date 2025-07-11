Cushman & Wakefield has hired Randy Abend as its new executive managing director, according to a Friday announcement.

Abend, who started in his new role this week, previously worked at JLL for 23 years and most recently served as managing director in JLL’s New York City office, the announcement said.

In his new role at C&W, Abend will be based in New York City and focus on tenant representation and agency client services throughout the Manhattan office market.

“I am excited to join a dynamic team at Cushman & Wakefield and support the growth of the firm’s office leasing business throughout Manhattan,” Abend said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “I am grateful for my time at JLL and the professional relationships I’ve built, and I look forward to hitting the ground running in this next chapter.”

Abend will join C&W’s office leasing team of Adam Ardise, Stephen Bellwood, Bryan Boisi and Daniel Thompson. In addition to focusing on Manhattan office leasing, Abend will work on the firm’s national and international accounts for larger corporate clients.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Randy to Cushman & Wakefield,” Todd Schwartz, Northeast regional president at C&W, said in a statement. “Randy’s deep expertise in both tenant representation and agency leasing, combined with his proven track record advising some of the world’s most recognized companies, will be an incredible asset to our clients.

“His addition underscores our commitment to growing our platform with top talent who deliver exceptional results throughout the Northeast and across the country,” Schwartz added.

During his time at JLL, Abend was involved in more than 9 million square feet of lease transactions with clients including Microsoft, the Carlyle Group, BXP and Silverstein Properties, the announcement said.

A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.