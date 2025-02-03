Broadcasting company A&E Television Networks won’t change the channel on its Midtown East headquarters.

A&E, which is owned and operated in a joint venture between Hearst and The Walt Disney Company, has renewed its 151,920-square-foot office at Republic Investment Company’s 227 East 45th Street, according to a January office report from Colliers (CIGI).

The length of the renewal and asking rent were unclear, but Colliers’ report found office rents in Midtown averaged $78 per square foot in January.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for A&E, Republic Investment and CBRE, which has represented A&E in leases before, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A&E, which also uses the next-door 235 East 45th Street to house its headquarters and production studios, signed a deal to expand into the neighboring Midtown East building in 2011 for its Lifetime channel, as Commercial Observer previously reported. A&E’s other channels include the History Channel and Vice TV.

Other tenants of the building between Second and Third avenues include painting services company Monet Painting Contractors.

It was a busy month for office leasing in January, with 3.6 million square feet leased amid an availability rate of just 14.9 percent in Midtown, according to Colliers.

The high leasing activity in the new year comes after Manhattan saw 33.3 million square feet of deals in 2024 alone, as CO previously reported.

